Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $82,888.08 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $2.68 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.