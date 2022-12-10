Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

