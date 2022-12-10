Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

