Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
