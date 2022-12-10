Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $114.86. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.