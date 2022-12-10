Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $114.86. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 335,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

