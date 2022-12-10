Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 117.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

