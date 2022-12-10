Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $331.01 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $571.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

