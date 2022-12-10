Paloma Partners Management Co Has $338,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

