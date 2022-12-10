Paloma Partners Management Co Has $360,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

