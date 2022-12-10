Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $395,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $431.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

