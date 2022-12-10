Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $632,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $676,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.91 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Flowers Foods



Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

