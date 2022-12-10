Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Target were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

