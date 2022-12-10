Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $321.04 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.37 and a 200 day moving average of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

