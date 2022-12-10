Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

