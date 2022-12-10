Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 101,183 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,183 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.