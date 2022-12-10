Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,273 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,570,000 after buying an additional 204,931 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,740 shares of company stock worth $30,748,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

