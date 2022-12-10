Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,622 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DGX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

