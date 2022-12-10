Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.