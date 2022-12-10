Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Down 1%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.21. 35,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 28,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMRF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.90.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.13%.
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
