Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,029 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:RUN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $43.53.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
