Paul Wilson Buys 17,018 Shares of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson purchased 17,018 shares of Healthia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$19,400.52 ($13,020.48).
Paul Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Paul Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of Healthia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$56,400.00 ($37,852.35).
Healthia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Healthia Company Profile
Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Feet & Ankles; Bodies & Minds; and Eyes & Ears. The company operates podiatry and retail footwear; physiotherapy, hand therapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, and speech pathology clinics; and optometry and audiology stores, as well as manufactures and sells orthotic devices.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.