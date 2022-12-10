Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 4.6%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 8,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Paya Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
