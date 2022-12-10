Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 4.6%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 8,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Paya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paya

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Paya by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Paya by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paya by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paya by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

