PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $63.61. 36,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 789,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.