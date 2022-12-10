Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,666 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,494 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 18.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BrightView by 76.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $597.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.31.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

