Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $531,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $178.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average is $180.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

