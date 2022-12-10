Phillip P. Chan Acquires 14,291 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 14,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $18,006.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

