Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

