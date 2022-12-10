Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 25.1%

Shares of Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating) traded down 25.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

Further Reading

