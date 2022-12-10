Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

