Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.