Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink raised Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 15.7 %

PHR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 48.28% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.