Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

NYSE PHR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

