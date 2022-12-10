Physicians Realty Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

