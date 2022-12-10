Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.80% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $969,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

PXD stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

