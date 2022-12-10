Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 84,348 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter.

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

DBRG stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

In related news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

