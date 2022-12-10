Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $571.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

