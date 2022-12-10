PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Critical Comparison

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 3.00 $417.00 million $1.53 45.93

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 17 1 2.62

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $103.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 6.47% 9.01% 5.21%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

