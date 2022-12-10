Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,074,432 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.54% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,022,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

ABT opened at $107.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.