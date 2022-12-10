Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 12,921,681 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.62% of News worth $1,060,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in News by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.