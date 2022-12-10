Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,657,265 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.29% of Republic Services worth $945,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

