Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CME Group were worth $898,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CME Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 422,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.