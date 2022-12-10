Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1 Billion Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,001,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,356 shares of company stock worth $22,790,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.16 and a 200-day moving average of $664.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

