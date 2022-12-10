Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $854.02 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $854,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 221,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

