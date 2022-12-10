Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $897.20 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,761,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.76% of MetLife worth $897,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

