Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $980.33 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $980,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.51 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

