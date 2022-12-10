Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $938,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.