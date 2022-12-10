Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,303,045 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,045 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.17% of Roblox worth $748,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,621 shares of company stock valued at $19,803,273 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $121.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

