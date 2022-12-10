Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 141,801 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Costco Wholesale worth $998,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.