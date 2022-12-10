Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 229,973 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $820,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Entegris by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after acquiring an additional 473,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $69.83 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

