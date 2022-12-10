Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insulet were worth $755,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 481,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $302.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

