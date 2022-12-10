Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primo Water were worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

